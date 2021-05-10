National

Boeing to construct 200-bed hospital in Gorakhpur

PTI Gorakhpur | Updated on May 10, 2021

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed hospital

US-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed ICU hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed hospital, it said.

The chief minister also inspected the integrated Covid command centre through which work like sending Covid patients to hospitals, providing medical counselling to them in home isolation and distributing medical kits, is carried out, the government said.

Published on May 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Uttar Pradesh
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.