termination of Deccan Chargers from ipl

Bombay High Court sets aside ₹4,800-cr arbitration awarded to Deccan Chronicle

Forum Gandhi Mumbai | Updated on June 16, 2021

Legal experts said Deccan Chronicle can further challenge the order

In a major relief to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, set aside the ₹4,800-crore arbitration awarded to Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd.

The award by a sole arbitrator appointed in 2012 was given over the termination of Deccan Chargers from the Indian Premier League.

BCCI’s decision

The arbitration award was passed in July 2020. The arbitrator, appointed by the Bombay High Court, came to a conclusion that the BCCI’s decision was illegal and, therefore, the termination of the franchise could not have taken place. This was subsequently challenged by BCCI in the High Court. In 2012, Deccan Chargers was terminated by BCCI, following which the Hyderabad-based team management filed a plea in Bombay High Court.

Legal experts said that Deccan Chronicle Holdings can further challenge the order.

“As the award passed by the sole arbitrator has been set aside by the High Court, the option available to Deccan Chronicle is that they can challenge the order in an appeal under section 37 of the arbitration act,” said Ashish Pyasi Associate Partner Dhir & Dhir Associates

Published on June 16, 2021

BCCI
