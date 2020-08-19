Bucking the declining trend, daily Covid-19 cases shoot up to 64,500

Reversing the trend of daily active cases falling below recoveries in the last two days, new infections reported in 24 hour-period have gone up again on Wednesday, taking the total active Covid-19 cases in the country to 6,76,514, which was nearly 3,350 cases more than Tuesday’s.

While addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the new cases added daily were showing a slight decline with new cases added dropping from over 64,000 on last Thursday to 55,000 on Monday.

However, he was quick to add that though this was reassuring, it was too short a period to to be taken as a trend. The number of new infections added in the last 24 hours crossed over 64,500. However the number of recoveries made in the same period also crossed 60,000.

Meanwhile as many as 1,092 people died of Covid-19 since Tuesday taking the total death toll to 52,889.

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in India as on Wednesday are 27,67,273, while 20,37,870 people have recovered.