Budget session of Parliament: PM to chair all-party meeting on January 30

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on January 30 during which the government will put forth its legislative agenda for the Budget session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.
He said the meeting will be held virtually and an invitation has been extended to floor leaders of all parties.
An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning. However, this time it is being held a day after the session starts on January 29.
Also read: Budget session: Speaker reviews preparations, canteen subsidy to go
“The all-party meeting will be held on January 30, where government will put forth its legislative business for the Parliament session and would also listen to the opposition’s suggestions,” Joshi told PTI.
The Budget session of Parliament is starting from January 29 and will be held in two parts.
The first part will conclude on February 15 and second part will be held from March 8 to April 8.
Parliament will sit in two shifts with Rajya Sabha in the morning and Lok Sabha in the evening.
Also read: Union Budget to be presented on February 1
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of top government officials for holding the Budget session amid the pandemic.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1500148015101525 As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, after witnessing a fresh breakout, on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...