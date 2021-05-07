Building oxygen reserves in Delhi from daily allocation: Raghav Chadha

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Oxygen reserves are being built in Delhi on the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and this will be supplied to hospitals in emergency situations, said Raghav Chadha, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and national spokesperson of the party, on Friday.
When the supply of oxygen cannot reach a hospital, the Delhi government would deliver oxygen from the reserve stock and the oxygen reserve response points will be made in multiple parts of Delhi, he said.
The daily requirement of oxygen in Delhi is 976 metric tonnes and against this requirement the national capital received only 577 metric tonnes on Thursday, which was 59 per cent of the total requirement. The actual supply of 577 metric tonnes on Thursday was much lower than the 730 metric tonnes that was allocated/supplied by the Central Government on Wednesday.
He urged the Central Government to sustain delivery of 730 metric tonnes as was done on May 5.
Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 19,832 new Covid infections and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours to Friday. The test positivity ratio for the day stood at 24.92 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate increased to 7.31 per cent. The number of active cases stood at 91,035 and the total deaths till date stood at 18,739. Delhi is currently on a lockdown till May 10.
On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 19,133 new Covid-19 cases and 335 daily deaths. Its cumulative positivity rate till Thursday was 7.27 per cent .
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
Guha’s independence has allowed him to attack targets in all areas; he will assail with equal vehemence both ...
Of elusive birds, curry leaves and afternoon reveries
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...