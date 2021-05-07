Building oxygen reserves in Delhi from daily allocation: Raghav Chadha

Oxygen reserves are being built in Delhi on the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and this will be supplied to hospitals in emergency situations, said Raghav Chadha, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and national spokesperson of the party, on Friday.

When the supply of oxygen cannot reach a hospital, the Delhi government would deliver oxygen from the reserve stock and the oxygen reserve response points will be made in multiple parts of Delhi, he said.

The daily requirement of oxygen in Delhi is 976 metric tonnes and against this requirement the national capital received only 577 metric tonnes on Thursday, which was 59 per cent of the total requirement. The actual supply of 577 metric tonnes on Thursday was much lower than the 730 metric tonnes that was allocated/supplied by the Central Government on Wednesday.

He urged the Central Government to sustain delivery of 730 metric tonnes as was done on May 5.

DELHI COVID19 NUMBERS

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 19,832 new Covid infections and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours to Friday. The test positivity ratio for the day stood at 24.92 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate increased to 7.31 per cent. The number of active cases stood at 91,035 and the total deaths till date stood at 18,739. Delhi is currently on a lockdown till May 10.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 19,133 new Covid-19 cases and 335 daily deaths. Its cumulative positivity rate till Thursday was 7.27 per cent .