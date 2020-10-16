CA exams postponed by nearly three weeks

The CA Institute has rescheduled its November exams (foundation, intermediate and final) across the country by nearly three weeks to sort out the logistical challenges that have arisen due to the pandemic.

As against the earlier announced exam schedule from November 1-18, the CA Institute has now decided to hold the exams from November 21 to December 14, Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI, confirmed.

“After assessing the logistical challenges arising due to festival season in Covid-19 pandemic times and in the best interest of students, we have decided to hold exam after 20 days from the schedule announced earlier,” Gupta told BusinessLine.

It maybe recalled that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had not conducted any exams (foundation, intermediate or final) in May this year due to the lockdown in the country from March 25.

One of the challenges that the CA Institute faces is keeping the exam centres compliant to the health protocols announced by the Centre and the State governments, sources said. If some exam centres are found to be non-compliant, then alternative venues have to be selected.

Also, since exam venues have to be published on the ‘Admit card’ provided to students taking the exam, the CA Institute cannot afford to be lax on this front, they said. To minimise inconvenience to students and also given the festival season, it was felt that postponing exams will be the right approach for now.

Bihar polls

This reschedule of CA exams will come in particularly handy for those students who are taking exams in the centres of Bihar, which is going to polls on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The Election Commission had on September 25 announced three-phased poll for the legislative assembly of Bihar.

For such students including those taking exams where Parliamentary by-elections/assembly by elections were announced in different States, the CA Institute had on October 8 announced that exams will be held on November 19, 21, 23 and 25 instead of November 2, 3, 6 and 7.

Now the revised schedule would apply to all CA exams across the country and exams will be held between November 21 to December 14.

The CA Institute had on October 8 announced that option for “opt out” will continue in operation during the conduct of the entire November 2020 examinations.