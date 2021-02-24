Cabinet gives nod to dissolution of Puducherry Assembly

The Union Cabinet has approved dissolution of the Puducherry Assembly based on the recommendation of the L-G of the Union Territory following the fall of the Congress government.

“In Puducherry, you know that some MLAs quit the ruling party following which Chief Mnister V Narayansamy resigned. No one has staked claim to form the government. That is why the L-G has proposed dissolution of the 14th Assembly based on Article 239 read with Section 51 of the UT Act. The Cabinet has approved it,” said Prakash Javadekar

The recommendation for dissolution will now go to the President for his final approval. After this, the Assembly will stand dissolved.

Javadekar said that since the code of conduct will kick in soon, the new government was to be formed through the elections. The Legislative elections are likely to take place in Puducherry in April or May.

The Narayanasamy government fell to minority after five MLAs from the Congress-DMK government resigned.