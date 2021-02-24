National

Cabinet gives nod to dissolution of Puducherry Assembly

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 24, 2021 Published on February 24, 2021

Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change   -  REUTERS

The L-G’s recommendation will next go for President’s approval

The Union Cabinet has approved dissolution of the Puducherry Assembly based on the recommendation of the L-G of the Union Territory following the fall of the Congress government.

“In Puducherry, you know that some MLAs quit the ruling party following which Chief Mnister V Narayansamy resigned. No one has staked claim to form the government. That is why the L-G has proposed dissolution of the 14th Assembly based on Article 239 read with Section 51 of the UT Act. The Cabinet has approved it,” said Prakash Javadekar

The recommendation for dissolution will now go to the President for his final approval. After this, the Assembly will stand dissolved.

Javadekar said that since the code of conduct will kick in soon, the new government was to be formed through the elections. The Legislative elections are likely to take place in Puducherry in April or May.

The Narayanasamy government fell to minority after five MLAs from the Congress-DMK government resigned.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 24, 2021
Indian National Congress
government
State Assembly
Pondicherry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.