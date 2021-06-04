National

Centre allocates 1.21 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B to all States/UTs, Central Institutions

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 04, 2021

Amphotericin-B used in the treatment of Mucormycosis

The government has allocated additional 1,21,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions on Friday, Sadananda Gowda, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, said.

“Additional 1,21,000 vials of #Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today,” Gowda tweeted.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that on June 1, Gowda, had said that 2,70,060 vials of Amphotericin B have been allocated to States/UTs & Central Institutions from May 11 to May 30. This is in addition to the supplies of 81,651 vials that had been made by manufacturers to States in the first week of May.

