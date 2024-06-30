The Union Government has extended the deadline for Telangana to complete two Smart City Mission projects till March 2025. The deadline was to end on Sunday (June 30).

This extension comes in response to an appeal from Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. During a recent meeting in New Delhi, Chief Minister Reddy requested a deadline extension from Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“As many as 45 smart city-related works have been completed in Warangal. Another 66 works at the cost of ₹518 crore are under progress. Similarly, 25 works were completed and another 22 works worth ₹287 crore are in progress in Karimnagar,” it said.

A communication from the Union Government confirmed that no new projects will be sanctioned under this extension. Funding for ongoing projects will be released on a first-come, first-served basis until September of this year.

