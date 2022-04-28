Centre should make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory: Maharashtra CM

The Centre should make vaccination compulsory and also reduce the gap between the regular vaccine and booster dose. Stating that he would write to the Centre for the same, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said said the State government is planning booster doses for the 18-59 age group in government hospitals.

Following the online meeting with PM Narendra Modi on the Covid-19 situation on Wednesday, Thackeray discussed the rising number of cases with State officials. Compared to the last month, the number of Covid-19 cases had risen and a fourth wave is anticipated. “People should mask up and vaccinate themselves if we have to stop the fourth wave at the threshold and avoid any restrictions,” he said in a press statement.

He added that Covid-19 remains a threat and new variants were being discovered across the world. The State has successfully tackled three Covid-19 waves, but many lives had been lost and restrictions during the lockdown had slowed down the economic cycle and people had lost jobs. “To avoid all these things, we need to observe Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. We have not shut health facilities started during the earlier three Covid-19 waves, but we pray that these facilities remain unutilised,” the CM said.