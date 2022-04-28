Covid-19: Maharashtra likely to make wearing masks compulsory

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the States, the Maharashtra government is likely to make wearing masks compulsory in crowded places.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Tope said, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to hold discussions with district collectors and discuss the rise in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. Earlier, Thackeray had made it clear that even as the State government withdrew all Covid-19 related restrictions, citizens should wear masks as the threat of the still prevails. Maharashtra had done away with all the Covid-19-related restrictions early this month.

Active Covid cases

On Wednesday Maharashtra reported 186 new cases while no Covid-19 death was reported. The case fatality rate in the State is 1.87 per cent. As of today, there are 955 active cases in the State. Mumbai has 563 active Covid-19 cases while Pune has 219 cases.