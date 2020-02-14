Centre should practice fiscal federalism, says Telangana IT Minister

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Speaking at a discussion with Tech Mahindra’s CEO, CP Gurnani, on March to 5 Trillion Economy: Reality or ambitious at the 28th Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum 2020 in Mumbai, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the $5-trillion economy can be achieved only when the Union government takes bold decisions.
He also stated that when the Union government talks about ‘Team India’, ‘Cooperative Federalism’ it should also practice fiscal federalism.
The Central Government needs to give States more access to the capital and be liberal when it comes to Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limits. Only then will the nation develop at a faster pace, he added.
On building infrastructure, he said the Telangana government spent around ₹1.6 lakh crore on capital expenditure during 2014-19 and mentioned about the mega Kaleshwaram project and Mission Bhagiratha.
Talking about inclusive growth, he said, “India cannot only grow in its cities. We have to take care of smaller towns and villages. While cutting edge and emerging technologies can come up in larger cities, the IT industry needs to shift its focus to tier-two cities.”
Rao said the country had to contend with economic slowdown during 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Rao said, “IT, banking, financial services, tourism, and hospitality are the sectors which can be further augmented with a well-planned strategy and the Government of India needs to focus on these sectors where the States can be allowed to play a larger role in tandem with the government.”
Mentioning about Hyderabad Pharma City and Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, the Minister said that the Telangana government has approached the Centre and asked for support in building these projects into world-class parks. He said, “But the Union government did not extend support.”
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Cuts in healthcare spending and emphasis on privatisation are cause for concern
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty remain flat and continue to test resistance zones
A low base, benign commodity prices and tax cuts have helped bump up earnings
SBI (₹319.4)The stock of SBI has largely been trading between ₹310 and ₹325 for the past three weeks. The ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...