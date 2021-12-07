National

Change yourselves or change will come: PM tells BJP MPs on absenteeism in Parliament

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 07, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi was speaking at the BJP’s weekly parliamentary party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned BJP MPs against remaining absent from both Houses of Parliament in the ongoing winter session.

“Even children feel bad if you keep checking them. I don’t want to have to keep doing this. So please change yourselves. Otherwise, change will come,” Modi is reported to have told BJP MPs.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the BJP’s weekly parliamentary party meeting where the party usually discussed contemporary issues and relevant party debates.

Published on December 07, 2021

