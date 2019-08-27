National

Chidambaram’s family rubbishes allegations

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

Reacting to newsreports with respect to the investigation conducted by government agencies alleging money laundering and corruption, Chidambaram’s family said that former finance minister is being subjected to a campaign of vilification.

In a statement tweeted by Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday, the family said, “We are a small family possessing enough wealth. We are all income-tax assesses. We do not crave for money and we don’t need to seek it through unlawful ways.”

Challenges govt

“We are astounded by allegations of properties in multiple countries, multiple bank accounts and numerous shell companies.

“These are chapters plucked out of ghost stories, one day these ghosts will be buried,” the statement added. The family challenged the government to produce a shred of evidence in support of one undisclosed bank account, one undisclosed property or one shell company anywhere in the world.

“P Chidambaram has been in public life for nearly 50 years and his impeccable honesty, work, as well as contribution cannot be wiped out by a campaign of vilification,” the statement added.

Published on August 27, 2019
political development
