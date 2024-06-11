In a remarkable political comeback, Chirag Paswan, the two-time MP from Bihar and chief of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), on Tuesday assumed charge as Minister of Food Processing Industries.

The 42-year-old, who solidified his status as the "real" political heir of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, expressed his commitment to unlocking the vast potential of the food processing sector.

"There is huge potential in the food processing sector, and the 100-day plan will be ready after discussion with ministry officials," Paswan said, underscoring the sector's importance in directly benefiting farmers.

He emphasized the need to expand processing units across the country, primarily in areas dependent on the farm sector. Acknowledging India's lagging performance in food processing, Paswan vowed to make concerted efforts to elevate the sector to new heights.

"The scope of the ministry depends on the person who is leading it. I have been given an important responsibility as it is concerned with crores of farmers. I have always talked about processing units in Hajipur. This will fetch better income to farmers," he said.

He took charge after a small religious ceremony in the office. Paswan's mother and other family members were present on the occasion. Paswan's meteoric rise was marked by his party's success in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where it won all five seats allocated to it in the NDA alliance.

This feat has catapulted him as the new Dalit icon in Bihar politics, overshadowing many seasoned politicians. His induction into the Narendra Modi government is seen as a remarkable comeback in Bihar's turbulent political landscape.