CII-IGBC launches Green Logistics Parks, Warehouses Rating System

CII-Indian Green Building Council has launched the IGBC Green Logistics Parks & Warehouses Rating System during the inaugural session of CII Institute of Logistics Conference on Building Warehousing Competitiveness 2020.

The rating system is the 27th rating of the Indian Green Building Council.

The rating system was launched online by Leena Nandan, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs,, V Suresh, Chairman – IGBC & Former CMD, HUDCO and A M Visvanathan, Chair – IGBC Green Logistics Parks & Warehouses, Executive Vice President and Business Head – Godrej Storage Solutions, Godrej & Boyce. The conference was attended by more than 250 industry leaders and professionals from the logistics sector across the country.

V Suresh said, “the rating system is a ‘first-of-its-kind and exclusively developed to address Logistics Parks, Warehouses, Cold Storages and other storage facilities in India. The rating addresses unique green concepts such as Design of docking bays and dock levellers, Electric vehicles for indoor material handling, GHG inventory & mitigation measures, Transport modal mix, Vehicular routing, Parking for service vehicles, Green packaging and Basic amenities for staff & drivers.”

He further said, “Considering the present demand in the logistics sector, the sector is expected to contribute 1 Billion sq.ft. of registered green footprint by 2022. The aspiration for the Council is to have 10 Billion sq.ft. of registered green footprint by 2022”.

A M Visvanathan said, “the objective of the rating system is to drive and facilitate a holistic approach for developing world-class green logistics facilities in the country. The logistics sector in India is witnessing a rapid rise in demand - for freight-forwarding, warehousing and supply chain. Therefore, it is imperative for the logistics sector to adopt green principles to optimise the use of natural resources and aid growth in a sustainable manner”.

CII Indian Green Building Council formed an exclusive Committee under the leadership of Visvanathan on Green Logistics Parks, Warehouses & Cold Storages with the industry leaders and experts from the logistics sector to take views and suggestions, on driving the green logistics movement in the country.

The rating system is designed to address a variety of storage facilities for both new and existing typologies such as logistics parks, warehouses, cold storages and other storage spaces. The rating system addresses the National Priorities and is developed in congruent with National & several State policies. Further, the rating system is developed aligning the requirements with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

By adopting the rating tool, the projects would achieve various tangible and intangible benefits including energy and water savings and health and well-being of occupants.