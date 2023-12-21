The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will take over the task of providing comprehensive security to the parliament building complex following the break-in by intruders, exposing serious chinks in the multi-layered safety deployment.

The move signals the first casualty of the security audit underway since the December 13 incident as so far Delhi police was assigned the searching and frisking assignment at the entry gates which will now be replaced by the CISF.

The Delhi Police, however, will continue to provide security outside the parliament building complex. Earlier, on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, eight Delhi Police personnel, part of the security ring at the time when two youth Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D went up the new building complex to jump into the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour, shouting slogans and releasing yellow gas from cannisters, were suspended for dereliction of duty.

Simultaneously, two more protestors — Neelam and Amol — protested outside the Parliament building releasing similar gas from canisters. All of them claimed to be part of Bhagat Singh Fan Club.

Report on security failure

While a committee under the Director General of Central Reserve Police Force Anish Dayal Singh is still to submit its report on the overall security failure and suggestions for improvement, government sources said the CISF, which has been providing cover to important and strategic installations, will look after the access control to both the parliament buildings — the old and the new — and annex through an infrastructure layout akin to airports.

Apart from physical frisking visitors and scanning of documents and belongings which happens even today, the CISF will run through shoes, belts through the X-ray machines as it’s done at the airports. Till now this was being done by a mix of paramilitary force and Delhi police personnel at different entry gates.

The CISF will carry out its own exercise of identifying men and gadget requirement before actually providing the comprehensive security of the parliament building complex, sources stated. .

Security audit

The team of the DG CRPF committee said sources, have been carrying out a security audit of how the parliament is secured, right from the policy to the personnel strength, engagement of agencies, deployment matrix and infrastructure to give a comprehensive report on what went wrong owing to which persons could enter into the parliament and carrying out the terror act.

he investigators have invoked stringent UAPA against the six accused arrested so far in the case being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Members of the Parliament watch and ward and Parliament Security Service (PSS) will also be trained by the CISF in batches for human and goods frisking at one of their centre, sources said. The Parliament Duty Group (PDG) of the CRPF is also involved in the multi-agency security set-up.