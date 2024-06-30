Lauding the Election Commission’s role in conducting the recently concluded General elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said people have reposed their unwavering faith in the Constitution and the democratic system of the country through the polls. He resumed his monthly radio address “Mann Ki Baat”, which was on pause briefly due to the Lok Sabha elections.

He added that the 2024 elections were the biggest in the world. “I thank the countrymen for having reiterated their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic systems of the country. The 2024 elections were the biggest elections in the world. An election as big as this, in which 65 crore people cast their votes, has never taken place in any other country in the world. For this, I congratulate the Election Commission and everyone involved in the voting process,” Modi stated in his Mann Ki Baat address.

Highlighting the special campaign launched on World Environment Day this year called ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, he urged countrymen to plant a tree along with their mothers, or in their name. “I am immensely happy to see that the campaign to plant trees in memory of the mother or in her honour is progressing rapidly. This campaign has provided all of us with an equal opportunity to express affection towards mothers. Mother Earth is the very basis of the lives of all of us... so it is our duty to take care of Mother Earth as well.”

Elucidating how Indian culture is earning glory all over the world, he mentioned the Kuwait government’s initiative to air a special program on its National Radio in Hindi and Turkmenistan’s efforts to honour Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore recently.

The Prime Minister also put the spotlight on the growing demand for Indian products and said many local products are going global. He gave the example of Araku coffee, which is produced in the Alluri Sita Rama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, and said that it has been getting global awards. He also pointed out that the first consignment of snow peas was exported to London from Pulwama recently. He added that this success “has opened new doors for the prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.” He also talked about the rich tradition of the ‘Karthumbhi Umbrella’ being made at Attapadi in Palakkad and its rising demand in the country.

Referring to the upcoming Paris Olympics, Modi asked citizens to cheer Indian athletes using the hashtag #CheerforBharat. “Friends, in the Paris Olympics, you will get to witness certain things for the first time. In shooting, the talent of our players is coming to the fore. Both men’s and women’s teams have qualified in table tennis. Our shooter daughters are also part of the Indian shotgun team. This time, members of our team will compete in wrestling and horse riding in those categories as well, in which they had never participated before. From this, you can make out that this time we will see a different level of excitement in sports,” he added.

