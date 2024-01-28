In his first address of 2024 in the monthly Mann Ki Baat series, a radio broadcast programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a common terminology related to disease and treatment in Ayurveda, Unani, and Siddha medicine has been developed after these are codified.

“I am now sharing with you an achievement of India which will make the life of patients easier and their problems will be mitigated to an extent...Ministry of AYUSH has categorized the data and terminology related to Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani medicine, with the help of the World Health Organization. With the help of this coding, all doctors will now write the same language on their prescriptions or slips,” Modi said.

Expressing confidence that doctors associated with these AYUSH systems will adopt this coding as soon as possible, Modi said that if one goes to another doctor with a slip from a doctor, the new physician will get complete information about it from just that slip. “That slip will help one in knowing one’s illness, treatment, what medicines one has been taking, for how long the treatment has been going on, what things one is allergic to,” Modi said.

Another benefit of this will accrue to those people, who are associated with research work, he said adding scientists from other countries will also get complete information about the disease, medicines and their effects. “As the research expands and many scientists come together, these medical systems will field better results and people’s inclination towards them will rise,” he said.

As several people get help from Ayurveda, Siddha or Unani system of medicine, very often such patients face problems when they go to some other doctor of the same system. In these medical practices, a common language is not used for the terminology of diseases, treatments and medicines. Every doctor writes the name of the disease and methods of treatment in one’s own way.

Modi also said the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya brought crores of people together and asserted that the collective strength of the country was visible when the Pran Partishtha was conducted on January 22. The governance of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration for Constitution makers, he added.

“And that is why on January 22 in Ayodhya I had talked about ‘Dev to Desh’ and ‘Ram to Rashtra’,” Modi said. “Everyone’s feeling is the same, everyone’s devotion is the same. Ram is in everyone’s words, Ram is in everyone’s heart,” he added.

Many people sang Ram bhajans and dedicated them to Lord Ram, while on January 22 evening the whole country lit ‘Ram Jyoti’ and celebrated Diwali, he said. “During this time, the collective strength of the country was visible which also forms the basis of our pledge of a developed India,” the prime minister said.

Commenting on the Padma awards this year as announced by the government, Modi said many of them worked at grassroots and away from limelight to make big changes. “I am very happy that the system of Padma awards has transformed completely in the last decade. Now it has become people’s Padma,” he said.

He noted that this time in the parade of January 26, country’s “Women Power” was on display. “When the women contingents of Central Security Forces and Delhi Police started marching on Kartavya path, everyone was filled with pride. On seeing the marching of the women’s band and seeing their tremendous coordination, people in the country and abroad were thrilled,” he said.

This time, out of the 20 contingents that marched in the Parade, 11 were of women. Even in the tableaux that went by, all the artistes were women – about 1,500 women took part in the cultural programs. Many female artistes were seen playing Indian musical instruments like Conch, Nadaswaram and Nagada.

The DRDO’s tableau attracted attention as it showed how woman power is protecting the country in every field - water, land, sky, cyber and space.