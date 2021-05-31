CITU opposes IR Code draft rules

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Reacting to the draft rules of the Industrial Relations Code, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions said membership verification of trade unions must be held only through secret ballot. This must be ensured in the main body of the Act and not relegated to the Rules.
CITU general secretary Tapan Sen said in the response that draft Rule-five, empowers the employer as the sole authority for recognition of trade union without attaching any penalty or punishment for non-compliance. He said such a provision must be done away with. “The authority for carrying out the recognition process should be vested with a government official like Registrar of Trade Unions. If it is so accepted, the entire Rule 5(1)-(a), (b), (c)- appointing verification officer etc., would become infructuous,” he said in the note.
The CITU also demanded that the percentage of support of the unions should be calculated on the basis of votes polled and not on the basis of master roll. To get the representation in the negotiating council, the requisite support of 10 per cent of the total workers one representative for each 10 per cent is to be ensured and not 20 per cent as set out in the Code, Sen said in the note to the Ministry.
The CITU note said election results should be declared immediately after vote count and winning unions recognised. This provision is missing in the draft rules sections 7 and 8.
Sen said there should be clear-cut criteria to recognise a central trade union. “This shall be based on the minimum membership of a central trade union, jointly decided on the basis of consensus from time to time by the joint meeting between the CTUs and the Ministry Of Labour and Employment as per existing prevalent practice. The membership of the claimant CTU shall be spread over minimum four States,” he said.
BMS, HMS and AITUC had also voiced their opposition to the draft rules. Ten CTUs may soon meet to submit a joint representation on the issue to the Ministry.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...