Committee to review TRP guidelines submits report to I&B Ministry

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The committee set up by the Centre to review the guidelines on television rating agencies in the country has submitted its report to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Ministry will evaluate the recommendations made by the committee in the report. The Ministry did not reveal details about the recommendations.
The Ministry had set up the committee in November 2020. The panel was chaired by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati and consisted of three other experts.
“We will study the recommendations of the committee and decide our future course of action. The key issue is to ensure there is greater transparency in the TRP measurement mechanism, and the base of people metres used to measure TRPs (target rating points) needs to be expanded so that there is no scope for manipulation,” Javadekar said.
The Ministry could look at giving certain directions, based on the recommendations of the committee, to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in the coming days.
The Mumbai Police is currently in the process of investigating a TRP scam and manipulation of viewership ratings in favour of certain players.
