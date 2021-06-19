National

Compulsory quarantine for revellers on cards: Ajit Pawar

Pune | Updated on June 19, 2021

Weekend lockdown to continue in Pune city

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar speaking to reporters said that the State government is closely observing the number of patients in the State.

He said that the State government will consider compulsory 15 day quarantine for people who are stepping out for monsoon trips and trekking. He added that weekend lockdown will continue in Pune city. The State government has asked the local administrations to monitor the situation and take a call on relaxing lockdowns.

Nashik District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that malls in the city will be open with 50 per cent capacity from June 21 as Nashik is reporting less number of cases compared to last few weeks. In Aurangabad, the district administration held a meeting with officials and decided that lockdown will be relaxed from June 21. However, existing restrictions of the ‘level 3’ category would continue in Mumbai.

Maharashtra
Covid-19
