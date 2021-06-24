‘Cong must help expedite jabs, work to end vaccine hesitancy’

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has expressed concern at the slow pace of vaccination. Addressing AICC general secretaries and States in-charges here on Thursday, she asked them and party leaders to assist people in vaccine registration and shed hesitancy.

She said it is absolutely essential that the Congress plays an active role in ensuring full vaccination coverage. “At the national level, the daily rate of vaccination has to triple so that 75 per cent of our population gets fully vaccinated by end of this year. No doubt, this is dependent entirely on the adequacy of vaccine supply,” she said.

She said the Congress must continue to put pressure on the Centre, which has finally taken on the responsibility for the vaccination process. “At the same time, we have to ensure that registration takes place, that vaccine hesitancy wherever evident is overcome and vaccine wastage is minimised,” she added.

Third wave concern

Cautioning the leaders on a third wave of Covid-19, she said some experts have been pointing to the vulnerability of children in the coming months. “This too requires our urgent attention and we must take proactive measures so that they are spared this calamity. We have to take steps to be better prepared if and when this strikes,” Gandhi said.

‘Protest price rise’

She urged her party workers to agitate against “the intolerable burden being imposed by rising fuel prices. Agitations have been organised to highlight how it is hurting farmers and millions of families. But quite apart from fuel, prices of many other essential commodities like pulses and edible oils too have skyrocketed causing widespread distress. This price rise is taking place at a time when livelihoods are being lost in unprecedented numbers, when there is mounting unemployment and when economic recovery is not a reality,” she added.