Congress goes for major overhaul; Sonia Gandhi gets panel for help

The Congress party on Friday, went for a major leadership overhaul --hinting that president Sonia Gandhi is going to continue in the post till a new president is elected through an organisational poll. She has appointed a five-member central election committee headed by senior leader Madhusudan Mistry, to hold the organisational election.

A six-member special committe comprising of Ahmed Patel, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala will assist Sonia Gandhi in ‘organisational and operational matters’ till the next AICC session. Responding to a letter from 23 senior leaders of the party, Gandhi had asked the Congress Working Committee to relieve her from the responsibilities.

Senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Soni, Malllikarjun Kharge and Luizinho Faleiro have been relieved from the post of AICC general secretaries. Young leader and MP Manickam Tagore has been given independent charge of Telangana and has been made a permanent invitee in the CWC.