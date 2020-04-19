Contain virus spread, speed up Covid-19 tests demands Congress

To contain the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka, the principal Opposition party Congress has demanded that the state government should follow World Health Organisation’s (WHO) protocol and conduct more tests at least 10,000 cases per 10 lakh population.

On Sunday, the Congress party delegation led by its party president DK Shivakumar and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and submitted a memorandum.

It said “Scaling up tests should be done on a war-footing.” Open labs in every district with adequate facilities, staff..

The Opposition leaders also said “it is learnt that salaries have not been disbursed to the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, Anganwadi staff and ASHA workers. The salary should be released immediately along with a special allowances of minimum one month salary.”

As the private hospitals and clinics are not functioning since the lockdown public is highly inconvenienced as non-corona patients are not getting treatment. To address this panic, actions should be initiated to get all the private hospitals and clinics opened.

“It is imperative for all political parties, irrespective of those in power, to work together in this crisis. We, from @INCIndia party, have always stood with the govt in all its efforts to contain the spread & fight #Covid19,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He further said “@INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi, @RahulGandhi , other senior leaders & also leaders from @INCKarnataka , have from time to time presented our views & suggestions in our collective fight. We have also created awareness among people &also helped to mitigate the hardships.”

It said “During the lock-down period, farming activity has been neglected. At the same time people living in urban areas are suffering owing to non-supply of essentials. The loss incurred by these growers should be made good by the government from out of national calamity fund.

The Congress party also demanded action be taken on few BJP MPs and legislators for purportedly targeting a particular community as responsible for spread of the virus.

The Opposition party asked the state government to initiate MNERGA and demanded the State government pay ₹10,000 as compensation to artisans barbers, launderers, carpenters, potters, weavers, gold-silver smiths and sculptors, road-side vendors, auto, cabs, truck lorry drivers and cleaners, cooks, hamalis, pourakarmiks, priests small traders who have been rendered jobless during lockdown.