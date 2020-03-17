Coronavirus: 25 doctors in Kerala quarantined after colleague tests positive

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
The Central Government-run hospital in Thiruvananthapuram has asked around 25 doctors and 47 staff members to stay in home quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus infection. The doctors came under the radar after one of their colleagues, who had visited Spain, tested positive for the virus on Saturday, NDTV reported.
The doctor has shown mild symptoms of COVID-19. The authorities claimed that the doctor had limited exposure to the virus as he works in the radiology department. The authorities said he informed the government about his travel overseas soon after returning.
The NDTV report quoting a spokesperson of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, said on March 2 the doctor informed DISHA, the government helpline, of his arrival. He had been suggested five days home quarantine as a precautionary measure. Since he didn’t show any symptoms of the virus, he resumed work on March 10, and administered two patients. The hospital claimed that it did not involve direct contact.
The hospital authorities added that several doctors had spoken to him while exiting from a meeting on March 11, and they have been sent on home quarantine. This positive case-patient was not part of the meeting.
Kerala has 24 positive cases, with three new cases being reported on Monday.
