Court acquits all accused in Babri demolition case

A CBI court in Lucknow acquitted all accused in the Babri demolition case, including former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi.

Apart from Advani and Joshi, senior BJP leaders Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and Ram Janmabhumi Trust chief Nritya Gopal Das were facing trial in the case.

In 2009, the Justice Liberhan Commission had found 68 people, including Advani and Joshi, guilty of demolishing the 16th century mosque. The Supreme Court had also termed the demolition a criminal act in a recent verdict on the land dispute.

In its ruling today, the CBI court said there is no conclusive proof against the accused.

Security stepped up

Ahead of the pronouncement of verdict in the case, a multi-layered security apparatus was put in place in the vicinity of the Old High Court building.

Wooden barricades were erected near most of the cross sections in the vicinity of the court building, and movement of buses from the Kaisarbagh bus stand diverted.

Vehicular movement on the roads adjoining to the court building was also minimised.

As the accused persons started arriving, cops allowed them entry after verifying their details. Supporters were stopped at the barricades itself.

Mediapersons were not allowed to enter the court building. Most of the shops in the vicinity of the courts remained closed in view of the pronouncement of the verdict.

Lucknow’s Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey also took stock of security arrangements.

