A Special Court Thursday issued a fresh summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directing him to appear before the court on March 16 after the Enforcement Directorate filed a second complaint stating that the AAP convenor is not joining probe in the money laundering excise case.

In the previous complaint too, the Rouse Avenue Special PMLA Court had directed Kejriwal to appear before it on March 16. The ED moved the court again after Kejriwal skipped four summons in a row, from the 4th to the 8th one issued against him. The first complaint covered his non-compliance of first to fourth summons.

Recently, the Delhi CM had said that he would appear but after March 16 and through video conferencing. The CM and AAP have held that all the summons are illegal and meant just to arrest him ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X, alleging that opposition leaders were being “forced” to join the BJP by “harassing” them through the ED.

He said the notices being sent to him would stop if he joined the BJP.