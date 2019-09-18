Court’s direction inspires hope for Ram temple construction: VHP, BJP

Number theory
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the ruling BJP on Wednesday said the Supreme Court’s direction with regard to the October 18 deadline in the protracted Ayodhya case is “favourable” and that the “whole country is looking forward to the construction of a grand temple at the Ramjanmabhoomi site”.
Both the VHP and the BJP said the move “inspires hope” for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.
VHP Working President Alok Kumar said the Parishad, which was at the forefront of the Ramjanmabhoomi movement in the 1990s, is looking forward to a “favourable judgment removing all impediments to the construction of a grand temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site”.
“The Supreme Court has set the deadline. A schedule has been set for the hearing (in the Ayodhya case). The order ensures that everyone will get a chance to present their argument and that no one can indefinitely delay the matter any longer; no one can filibuster any more.
Till October 18, the hearing will be complete. There will be enough time to write the judgment. By mid-November, we will have a verdict on Ayodhya,” said the VHP Working President.
“I want to thank the Supreme Court and all parties which have together formed a consensus on the matter. I am convinced that the Hindu parties have a strong case. We look forward to a favourable judgment removing all impediments to the construction of a grand temple at the Ramjanmabhoomi site,” he added.
BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain described it as a “welcome development”.
“The whole country awaits the construction of the temple. The dialogue has failed and now the only hope is that a decision is taken to pave the way for its construction. The matter should not have been delayed.
Everyone hopes that the Supreme Court will pronounce a favourable verdict. High Court has already given a favourable verdict. Our case is very strong. Till when would Bhagwan Ram live in a tent? Allama Iqbal has called Bhagwan Ram Imam-e-Hind”. Our hopes have arisen,” said Hussain.
