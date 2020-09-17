Covid-19: 97,894 cases recorded in the last 24 hours

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India recorded a rise of 97,894 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total toll to 51,18,253 till date.

The tally of total Covid-19 cases includes 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,079 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 83,198 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,132 Covid-19 deaths were reported in India, the official data showed.

The current case fatality ratio stands at 1.7 per cent and the sample tested per million are at 32,128.4.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu account for close to 60 per cent of the active cases.

With more than 20,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra is leading the tally in the active Covid-19 cases. This is followed by Andhra Pradesh (8,846) and Karnataka (7,576), said the official data.