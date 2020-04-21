National

Covid-19: AP is on high alert as tally goes up to 757

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 21, 2020 Published on April 21, 2020

Workers wearing protective suits sit outside an isolation ward at Government General Hospital in Vijayawada   -  PTI

With the addition of 35 new cases in last one day, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 757.

According to a bulletin released by the government, Kurnool reported highest addition to new cases with detection of 10 positive cases followed by nine in Guntur and six in Kadapa.

So far, 22 Covid patients succumbed while 96 were discharged.

The administration is on high alert as total number of cases in Kurnool reached 184 followed by 158 in Guntur and 83 in Krishna district.

So far, no coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chaired a review meeting in Amaravati on Tuesday, has directed the officials to step up focus on Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore districts in view of the high number of positive cases.

It has been decided to covert Government General Hospital in Kurnool into an exclusive Covid-19 hospital by shifting the existing in-patients to other private hospitals.

The distribution of free masks to entire population is the State is currently underway.

