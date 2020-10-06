Covid-19 cases cross 2-lakh mark in Telangana

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases has crossed the two-lakh mark at 2,02,594 cases. The State deals with 26,644 active cases as on Monday after 1,74,769 patients recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate in the State stands at 86.26 per cent as 10 people succumbed to the virus and 2,381 patient have recovered from the infection on Monday.

According to the media bulletin released on Tuesday, the State reported 1,983 cases as it tested 50,598 samples on Monday. Results of 858 samples are awaited.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 292 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 187 cases and Khammam district with 117 cases.