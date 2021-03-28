Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 40,414

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Covid pandemic hit a new high on Sunday with 40,414 fresh infections detectedin the state. It is the highest single day rise since the beginning of the pandemic.
Yesterday, 35,726 new cases were reported.
A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department on Sunday evening said that there are 3,25,901 active cases in the state with Pune has the highest number of cases at 62,022, followed by Nagpur at 42,232 and Mumbai at 43,599 cases.
The day also saw 17,874 patients discharged, taking the total number of patients discharged at 23.32 lakh since the onset of the pandemic.
Recovery rate in the state is 85.95 per cent but on Sunday 108 Covid related deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2 per cent.
Currently, 15.56 lakh people are in home quarantine and 15,852 people are in institutional quarantine.
Today at an emergency meeting of the pandemic task force, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray had instructed officials to prepare a plan to impose a lockdown, as people are not following social distancing norms.
The members of the task force had expressed deep anxiety over the rising number of cases as they felt that a sharp rise in Covid positive cases may also lead to a simultaneous increase in Covid related deaths.
