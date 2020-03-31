Covid-19: Don’t organise any gatherings, Kejriwal tells religious leaders

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked all the religious leaders not to organise any gathering and sought their co-operation on this front during the current difficult time of Covid-19.
“Till now 1,548 people have been brought out of Markaz, 441 of them were symptomatic. We have shifted them to hospitals and their tests are being conducted. 1,107, who did not show symptoms, have been sent to quarantine,” said Kejriwal.
Of the total 89 corona patients in the Delhi hospitals, only one is on ventilator, two on oxygen and rest safe and recovering, he added. “I pray for everyone’s fast recovery and good health,” said Kejriwal.
The Delhi government will also start 2,700 new food centres (including 2,500 schools and 250 night centres). In each centre, 500 people would be provided food.
“No one will sleep hungry. Delhi government would provide free food to 10-12 lakh people on a daily basis from tomorrow. Currently, government is feeding 4 lakh people,” he said.
