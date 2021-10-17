National

Covid-19: For the first time since the pandemic, Mumbai records nil death

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on October 17, 2021

A woman walks past a coronavirus-themed graffiti, amidst the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, on a street in Mumbai.   -  REUTERS

Along with Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayandar, and Palghar, which come under Mumbai circle, did not report any Covid-19 death.

India’s financial capital Mumbai did not record any Covid-19 death in 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year. As per the government data released on Sunday, Mumbai reported 366 new Covid-19 cases.

Along with Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayandar, and Palghar, which come under Mumbai circle, did not report any Covid-19 death. Pune remains the worst affected district in the State, but it reported only 3 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday while Pune city reported one death. Overall 29 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the State on Sunday, while the case fatality rate in the State is 2.12 per cent. Currently, 2,20,474 people are in-home quarantine, and 965 people are in institutional quarantine. As of today, there are 28,631 active cases in Maharashtra.

A total of 2,680 patients were discharged in Maharashtra on Sunday. While 64,19,678 patients have been discharged after full recovery until today. The recovery rate in the State is 97.39 per cent.

Published on October 17, 2021

