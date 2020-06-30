Covid-19: Gujarat adds 626 new cases, brings down daily testing to 4,433

While governments and administrations across the country are scaling up Covid-19 tests, the Gujarat government on Monday reported 4,433 tests in 24 hours, sharply lower than the average of 5,193 tests for June so far.

As per the Health Department's bulletin, Gujarat reported 626 new positive cases and 19 deaths on Monday evening, taking the tally to 32,023 cases and 1,828 fatalities (fatality rate 5.7 per cent).

A total of 3,67,739 tests have been conducted in the State so far, of which total 32,023 were positive; this brings the State's case positivity rate to 8.7 per cent.

On Monday, 440 people were discharged, taking the recovered numbers to 23,248. The discharge ratio for the State stands at over 72 per cent.

The health department's bulletin showed total 6,947 active cases, of which 63 were on ventilator and 6,884 were said to be stable.

Ahmedabad district recorded 236 new cases and nine deaths on Monday, taking the total for the district to 20,716 cases and 1,433 deaths — the most in the State. Surat followed with 206 new cases (total 4,630) and four deaths (160 deaths). Vadodara reported 50 new cases, taking total number of cases to 2,215 and 47 deaths.