National

Covid-19 in Tami Nadu: Second Oxygen Express arrives at Tiruvallur

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 15, 2021

Representative image   -  Ramakrishna G

The first Oxygen Express reached Chennai on Friday

The second loaded Oxygen Express for Tamil Nadu arrived at Tiruvallur on Saturday morning.

The Oxygen Express was loaded at Rourkela (Odisha) with two tankers carrying 31.4 MT of oxygen.

With this total oxygen delivered for Tamil Nadu is 111.4 MT, says a tweet by Southern Railway General Manager.

The first Oxygen Express reached Chennai on Friday even as the number of coronavirus cases in the State has been increasing on a day-to-day basis.

Published on May 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.