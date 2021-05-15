Covid-19 in Tami Nadu: Second Oxygen Express arrives at Tiruvallur

The second loaded Oxygen Express for Tamil Nadu arrived at Tiruvallur on Saturday morning.

The Oxygen Express was loaded at Rourkela (Odisha) with two tankers carrying 31.4 MT of oxygen.

With this total oxygen delivered for Tamil Nadu is 111.4 MT, says a tweet by Southern Railway General Manager.

The first Oxygen Express reached Chennai on Friday even as the number of coronavirus cases in the State has been increasing on a day-to-day basis.