Covid-19: India records 15,590 fresh cases

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
India’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 1.05 crore with 15,590 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while recoveries have surged to 1.01 crore according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll increased to 1.51 lakh with 191 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The national Covid-19 recovery rate is 96.53 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.
The Covid-19 active caseload remained below three lakh with 2.13 lakh active coronavirus infections which comprise 2.02 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s Covid-19 tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18 crore samples have been tested up to January 14 with 7.30 lakh samples being tested on Thursday.
The 191 new fatalities include 70 from Maharashtra; 19 from Kerala; 17 from West Bengal; 14 from Uttar Pradesh; 10 each from Chhattisgarh and Punjab; eight from Madhya Pradesh; six from Haryana; and four each from Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
A total of 1.51 lakh deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 50,291 from Maharashtra followed by 12,246 from Tamil Nadu, 12,155 from Karnataka, 10,722 from Delhi, 10,010 from West Bengal, 8,543 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,138 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,473 from Punjab.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.
“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website and added that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...