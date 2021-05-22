Covid-19: India vaccinates over 14 lakh people on Friday

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Over 14 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Friday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data, as of May 22, 7 am, 14,58,895 people received the anti-Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours. Of this, 12,71,283 received the first dose while 1,87,612 received the second.
So far, 19,33,72,819 cumulative doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. Of this, 15,05,01,478 are first doses while 4,28,71,341 are second doses.
Also read: IMF proposes $50 billion global vaccination plan
As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,62,22,952 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,28,00,659 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,26,99,287.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 43,64,605 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 38,71,340 and West Bengal at 38,02,876.
Also read: India’s vaccine output likely to fall short of target, sources say
In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,05,87,557 total doses administered. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,60,28,675 and Rajasthan at 1,58,16,456.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 26.3 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 2923400 , down by 104525. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 357630 to 23070365. 4194 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 295525, as per the official data.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
The pandemic has brought the best out of the theorising Indian
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...