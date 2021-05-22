Covid-19: India vaccinates over 14 lakh people on Friday

Over 14 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Friday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of May 22, 7 am, 14,58,895 people received the anti-Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours. Of this, 12,71,283 received the first dose while 1,87,612 received the second.

So far, 19,33,72,819 cumulative doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. Of this, 15,05,01,478 are first doses while 4,28,71,341 are second doses.

Also read: IMF proposes $50 billion global vaccination plan

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,62,22,952 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,28,00,659 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,26,99,287.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 43,64,605 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 38,71,340 and West Bengal at 38,02,876.

Also read: India’s vaccine output likely to fall short of target, sources say

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,05,87,557 total doses administered. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,60,28,675 and Rajasthan at 1,58,16,456.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 26.3 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 2923400 , down by 104525. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 357630 to 23070365. 4194 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 295525, as per the official data.