Covid-19: Karnataka govt hopeful of conducting mass marriages programme in April

Will the mass marriages being planned in the temples of Karnataka be affected by the recent outbreak of coronavirus ? The Karnataka Minister for Religious Endowment, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, said he hopes that mass marriages -‘Saptapadi’ - programme will not be affected, and the coronavirus will come under control by then.

In an informal chat with presspersons after a meeting with officials to monitor Dakshina Kannada district-specific situation related to coronavirus outbreak, he said there won’t be major problem since more than a month-and-a-half is still there for the event.

He said the first phase of ‘Saptapadi’ programme will be conducted on April 26. The last date for receiving the applications for the mass marriages across various temples in the state is March 27. Till now, more than 3,200 people took applications for enrolment for the programme.

Stating that the situation is not alarming in the state, he said the government is taking all precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus.