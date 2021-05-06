Covid-19: Karnataka holds talk with pharma cos for Remdisivir supply

Karnataka negotiates with Remdisivir makers in the state and gets assurance to supply 20,000 vials per day for the next five days.

“I have spoken to company heads of four companies, and they have agreed to increase the supply to 20,000 vials. Till now, these companies were supplying 10,000 vials per day,” said Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid task force head Dr C N Ashwathanarayan.

He further said the companies have agreed to further increase the supply after May 9.

The minister had a telephonic conversation with Nickil Baswan · Vice President & Group Head - Corporate Affairs & Policy at Cipla, Rakesh B of Mylan, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon group (Syngene) and a representative from Jubilant.

To curb any black marketing of Remdisivir, the names of the patients for whom it is administered would be recorded, and the names of those will be put in the public domain to ensure transparency, he explained.

The triage of the Covid patients will be further strengthened in starting from the PHC level itself. The needed additional staff required for this will be deployed by roping in internees, final year graduation students and PG students of all the Medical/Paramedical courses.

The Primary Health Centres (PHCs) are also told to ensure enough stock of medical consumables such as masks, PPE kits, aprons, pulse oximeters etc, said Ashwathanarayan.

Vaccination

Karnataka has crossed one crore inoculations of Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday. The day also saw the state receiving 1,05,49,970 doses of vaccines from the Centre and state government procuring 3 lakh doses.

In the state, so far as many as 3,55,177 senior citizens have got their first dose and 7,80,739 have completed their second dose. Achievement of 44–59 years for first dose has been 36,01,406 people and for second dose 2,88,236 people have been vaccinated as on May 4.

Dr K Sudhakar, Minister of Health & Welfare and Medical Education said “Vaccine is our biggest weapon to defeat pandemic & Govt is leaving no stone unturned to vaccinate everyone at the earliest.”