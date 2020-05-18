Covid-19: Karnataka reports biggest spike with 84 cases

Karnataka has reported its biggest ever spike with 84 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,231, the health department said on Monday.

With 37 deaths and 521 discharges, there are 672 active corona cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day situation report.

Among the 84 cases, Bengaluru urban, Mandya, Uttara Kannada constitute major share, while cases have also been reported from Hassan, Raichur, Koppal, Vijayapura, Gadag, Ballari, Davangere, Yadgir, Bidar and Belagavi.

Most of the cases which tested positive have an inter state travel history to Maharashtra, followed by contacts of patients already tested positive.