Covid-19: Kerala has only delayed the inevitable, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The death toll in Kerala due to the Covid-19 pandemic breached the psychological barrier of 1,000 on Sunday in a torrent of unpropitious related developments, including the continued surge in daily new numbers at a national high on Saturday as well as a high test positivity ratio of above 17 per cent.
“We have merely managed to delay the inevitable,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan observed in the evening update on Saturday referring to the surge in daily new cases and high positivity ratio, while adding that the state may not have reached the peak just yet.
The Chief Minister said that the state is paying for the grave laxity in observing Covid-19 protocols, as was widely noticed in the wake of the Onam festivities leading to unrestricted crowding and scant regard for adherence to mandatory social distancing norms.
He also said that the high test positivity ratio meant that the state is still some distance away from the peak. The state has entered into a make-or-break phase, and a soft landing beyond cannot be possible without cooperation from one and all. Section 144 CrPC provisions are in force in the state until the month-end.
The death toll crossed the 1,000 mark; it now stands at 1,004, with 25 more deaths added to the official list on Sunday and one on Monday morning. The only glimmer of hope in an avalanche of bad news otherwise continues to be the very low case fatality ratio of 0.3 per cent.
The active ratio continues to be a high 33.3 per cent (as many as 33 for every 100 are infected); confirmed cases per million is 8,233.5 (5,341.2 all-India); recovery ratio is at a reasonable 66.6 per cent but low compared to neighbouring states; and average growth rate at 3.3 per cent.
The 11,755 new cases recorded on Saturday was the biggest single-day surge, surpassing those of Maharashtra and Karnataka, which have been the ones reporting high caseloads till now. This was quite a mark-up for Kerala, which had just one Covid-19 case on May 8.
On Sunday, the state had reported 9,347 fresh cases when 61,629 samples were tested during the past 24 hours ending in the morning, taking the cumulative case load on Monday morning to 2,89,2023 cases with one being added to the previous day’s tally.
The State also registered the highest number of recoveries in a single day on Sunday, with 8,924 patients being discharged from hospitals. The total recoveries as of Monday morning stood at 1,91,798, unchanged from the previous evening. Close to 35 lakh persons have been tested for the virus till date.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 cross crucial barriers, strengthening the positive momentum
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...