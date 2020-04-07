Covid-19 manifesting in front line personnel in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, coronavirus infections have started manifesting in front line personnel such as police, nurses, doctors and housekeeping staff, which is a matter of worry, said Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, on Monday, in a media statement.

Pawar, without sharing additional details about the development, said that if this vicious cycle of corona infections has to break, then people have to stay indoors. Even if today the economy has been hurt due to the lockdown, later it can be salvaged, said Pawar, who is also the Finance Minister of the State.

He pointed out that the fight against the pandemic has reached a decisive phase, therefore those residents with symptoms of the viral infection should not conceal their illness. They must immediately approach health authorities. If the fight against coronavirus has to end, then those with the suspected infection must come forward for testing.

The number of patients and the deaths due to the deadly infection are rising in the State every day but still, the seriousness of the matter has not sunk into some people.

The Prime Minister asked people to place lamps in the windows of their houses on Sunday. However, some citizens came out on the streets with burning torches and burst crackers, which was very irresponsible. Henceforth people should behave responsibly, he added.