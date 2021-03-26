Covid-19 surge: Road Ministry advises State authorities to extend validity till June 30

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Considering the “grim” pandemic situation that continues now and the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19 across country, the Road Transport Ministry has again advised enforcement authorities to treat as valid all the vehicle related documents – like fitness, permit, registration and driving license whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by June 30, 2021.
“Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till June 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport related services, while maintaining social distancing,” stated a Road Ministry advisory.
Earlier, in the backdrop of Covid-19 in 2020, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued advisories on March 30, June 9, August 24, and December 27 regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) might be treated to be valid till March 31, 2021.
It had issued such advisory as citizens were facing long queues in front of transport offices.
Now, the Road Ministry has said that all the above referred documents may be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by June 30, 2021. It may be the last advisory in this regard, it added.
All States and union territories are requested to implement this in letter and spirit for all transport related services.
