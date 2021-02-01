Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 502 new cases

There was an addition of 502 daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,38,842. After 517 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,532.

There were seven deaths registered and 51,664 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 134 cases. According to State health ministry, in the other 36 districts the number of cases was less than 100.