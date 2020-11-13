Covid-19: Telangana reports 997 new cases

Telangana reported 997 new Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 2,55,663 cases.

Four people succumbed to the viral infection, and now the total deaths stands at 1,397. The case fatality rate (the number of deaths versus the total number of cases reported) stands at 0.54 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent, according to the media bulletin released on Friday.

As many as 1,222 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recovered so far to 2,37,172.

The recovery rate (the number of people recovered versus the total number of cases) is at 92.76 per cent, as against the national average of 92.9 per cent.

On Thursday, the State tested 42,163 samples. Telangana now has 17,094 active cases, including 14,466 patients, who are undergoing home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 169 cases. This is followed by Medchal district with 85 cases and Rangareddy with 66 cases.