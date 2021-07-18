Covid-19: TN new cases drop further to 2,079 on Sunday; 29 deaths

Daily coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Sunday dropped further to 2,079 (2,205 on Saturday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,35,402. After many days, Chennai sees a slight increase.

After 2,743 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 27,897.

The number of deaths registered was 29, and 1,43,429 samples were tested. Coimbatore had the highest number of cases (242).

As per Health Department data, Chennai reported a slight increase in the number of daily cases to 150 as against 137 on Saturday, and all the other districts had lesser cases.