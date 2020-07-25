Covid-19: TN reports 6,988 new cases, taking total to over 2 lakh

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
There were three significant developments with regard to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The number of affected persons crossed 2 lakh. Of this, over 1.51 lakh patients have been discharged after treatment. The total number of samples tested crossed the 22-lakh mark.
Saturday saw a record 6,988 coronavirus cases in the State in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 2,06,737.
With 7,758 Covid-19 patients being discharged, the total number of persons who have recovered from the virus has touched 1,51,055. This leaves the number of active cases in the state at 52,273.
Saturday also saw another day’s record in testing of samples with 61,729 to a total of 22,00,433. The number of deaths due to the infection increased by 89 to 3,409.
In the last 24 hours, in Chennai, 1,329 persons were infected by the virus (total 93,537); 1,131 patients were discharged (total 77,625); and 20 persons died (total 1,989). This leaves the number of active cases in the city at 13,923.
The virus infections in the districts continues to increase. Among the worst affected are Chengalpattu (449); Coimbatore (270); Dindigul (100); Kancheepuram (442); Kanyakumari (269); Kallakurichi (104); Madurai (301); Pudukottai (110); Ranipet (244); Salem (112); Thanjavur (162); Theni (235); Thiruvallur (385); Thiruvannamalai (152); Thiruvarur (100); Thoothukudi (317); Tirunelveli (212); Trichy (199); Vellore (212); Villupuram (157) and Virudhunagar (376).
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...