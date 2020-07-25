Covid-19: TN reports 6,988 new cases, taking total to over 2 lakh

﻿

There were three significant developments with regard to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The number of affected persons crossed 2 lakh. Of this, over 1.51 lakh patients have been discharged after treatment. The total number of samples tested crossed the 22-lakh mark.

Saturday saw a record 6,988 coronavirus cases in the State in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 2,06,737.

With 7,758 Covid-19 patients being discharged, the total number of persons who have recovered from the virus has touched 1,51,055. This leaves the number of active cases in the state at 52,273.

Saturday also saw another day’s record in testing of samples with 61,729 to a total of 22,00,433. The number of deaths due to the infection increased by 89 to 3,409.

In the last 24 hours, in Chennai, 1,329 persons were infected by the virus (total 93,537); 1,131 patients were discharged (total 77,625); and 20 persons died (total 1,989). This leaves the number of active cases in the city at 13,923.

The virus infections in the districts continues to increase. Among the worst affected are Chengalpattu (449); Coimbatore (270); Dindigul (100); Kancheepuram (442); Kanyakumari (269); Kallakurichi (104); Madurai (301); Pudukottai (110); Ranipet (244); Salem (112); Thanjavur (162); Theni (235); Thiruvallur (385); Thiruvannamalai (152); Thiruvarur (100); Thoothukudi (317); Tirunelveli (212); Trichy (199); Vellore (212); Villupuram (157) and Virudhunagar (376).