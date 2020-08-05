Covid-19: Total positive cases cross 1.5 lakh in Karnataka

A mobile RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) lab developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which is capable of conducting 9,000 tests per day, was launched in Bengaluru.

The mobile lab — MITR (Mobile Infection Testing and Reporting) developed by IISc — is ICMR-approved having all safety features and capable of producing 100 per cent accurate results within four hours.

IISc handed over the mobile lab to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). The mobile lab can also be utilised for molecular diagnostic testing and can be deployed in Covid-19 hotspots quickly. Apart from Covid-19, the lab can be utilised for testing H1N1, HCV, TB, HPV, HIV etc.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar inaugurated the mobile lab in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Sachidanand of RGUHS and IISC Director were present during the inauguration.

New cases

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 5,619 cases taking the total number of cases to 1,51,449 in the State. Of the total cases, 73,958 were active cases. A total of 100 deaths were reported today taking the total death toll to 2,804.

On the discharge front, the day saw 5,407 cases, totalling 74,679. Patients in ICU are 633.

While Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead the districts in the state with 1,848 new cases and 29 deaths. The total positive cases in the city stood at 64,881 and active cases were 32,757. On the discharge front, the city reported 3,083 cases and so far 30,960 people have been discharged.

The following are districts which have reported three digit cases: Bengaluru Urban – 1,848, Ballari – 631, Belagavi – 293, Mysuru – 261, Davangere - 224, Dharwad – 199, Kalaburgi – 197, udupi – 173, Koppal – 154, Dakshina Kannada – 149, Bagalkote – 149, Hassan 137, Chikkaballapura 129,Uttra Kannada – 125, Mandya – 123, Bengaluru rural – 110.